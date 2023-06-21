Watch CBS News
Local News

Victim stabbed with screwdriver defends himself with knife in south Sacramento; Suspect arrested

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed with a screwdriver in the south Sacramento area Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was in possession of a knife and was able to defend himself from the attack, injuring the suspect.

Both men were hospitalized with what the sheriff's office described as non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect will be taken into custody once he is cleared from the hospital.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 3:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.