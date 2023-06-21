Victim stabbed with screwdriver defends himself with knife in south Sacramento; Suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed with a screwdriver in the south Sacramento area Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was in possession of a knife and was able to defend himself from the attack, injuring the suspect.

Both men were hospitalized with what the sheriff's office described as non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect will be taken into custody once he is cleared from the hospital.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.