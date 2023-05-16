Watch CBS News
Local News

Victim stabbed while being robbed by 7 men in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed while being attacked by seven men in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 5 a.m. Monday along East Fulton Street.

The group of suspects approached the 36-year-old victim as he was walking in the area, police said. They then robbed the victim of his belongings as someone stabbed him.

Stockton police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspects then fled with the victim's belongings. Police did not release an other suspect information.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.