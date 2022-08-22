Watch CBS News
Victim of Sacramento hit-and-run collision Saturday identified

By CBS13 Staff, Madisen Keavy

SACRAMENTO — A man who was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle crash early Saturday has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Albert Tam of Sacramento.

Just after midnight, Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court regarding reports of an injured person laying in the roadway, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers located Tam suffering from major injuries that he received during a vehicle collision. Sacramento Fire Department transported Tam to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The suspect's vehicle left before police arrived at the scene, according to police. Police have not released any information about the suspect. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 12:15 PM

