SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A man stabbed to death in South Sacramento has now been identified as 28-year-old Lamar Brown.

Brown was killed at a home on Iron Gorge Drive, off Elk Grove Florin Road, on Thursday morning. Detectives arrested 55-year-old Christopher Funnie a short time later.

No motive has been released.