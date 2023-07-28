Update: Video of deadly stabbing in San Mateo was posted to Facebook, suspect arrested

Nevada caller alerts San Mateo police to fatal stabbing posted on Facebook Nevada caller alerts San Mateo police to fatal stabbing posted on Facebook 02:36

SAN MATEO – A horrific video of a stabbing posted to Facebook led to the arrest of a man wanted in a homicide in San Mateo, according to authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office in Nye County, Nevada received a call from a woman who said she saw a video on the social media platform of the victim being stabbed. The caller provided the name and phone number of the person who posted the video.

Deputies pinged the number associated with the Facebook account, tracing it back to an apartment complex on the 200 block of 37th avenue in San Mateo. The Nye County Sheriff's Office contacted San Mateo Police, who then conducted a door-to-door search of the complex.

Following a search that lasted nearly three hours, San Mateo Police located the victim, who was found dead inside an apartment. Police said the victim was a woman and have not released the victim's name.

The suspect had fled the scene.

Within two hours, investigators were able to trace the suspect to a location in San Jose. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mark Merchikoff of Pacifica, was arrested without incident.

Merchikoff had known the victim, according to police.

"While the motive for stabbing the victim is still under investigation, we do know Merchikoff mercilessly filmed the last moments of the victim's life and posted the video to Facebook, then fled the area," police said Thursday.

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at 650-522-7660 or by email. Tips can also be given anonymously by visiting http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.