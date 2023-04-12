Victim in Carmichael manslaughter case identified as Dale Mack

Man detained after fight that left other man dead in Carmichael

Man detained after fight that left other man dead in Carmichael

Man detained after fight that left other man dead in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed inside a Carmichael residence last week.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on April 5, just before 1 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Garfield Avenue to help the fire department with someone who wasn't breathing.

While they were headed to the scene, deputies were told that the victim had been injured during an assault and that the suspect was still there. When they arrived, deputies found the victim, a 65-year-old man, who wasn't breathing. Despite attempts to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 33-year-old Trenton Snider, was detained by deputies. After Sheriff's homicide detectives spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence, they arrested Snider on suspicion of homicide.

Snider was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of voluntary manslaughter. He was being held on $125,000 bail, with a scheduled court hearing for April 7.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner identified the victim as Dale Allen Mack.