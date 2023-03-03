Watch CBS News
Crop duster crashes into orchard in Stanislaus County

VERNALIS – Authorities say a crop duster crashed in Stanislaus County early Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the middle of a rural orchard near the 2400 block of Orchard Road.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed into some trees.

One person, the pilot, was on board. That person has been taken by air ambulance to the hospital with burn, fracture, and altered levels of consciousness injuries, the sheriff's office says. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies say the plane also struck some power lines, prompting officials to ask people to avoid the area for the time being. 

