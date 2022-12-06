Vehicle knocks fence off Marconi Avenue overpass onto Capital City Freeway, police say

SACRAMENTO — Traffic was backed up on the Capital City Freeway Monday night after a vehicle knocked a fence off an overpass into the lanes below.

The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle hit a fence on the Marconi Avenue overpass. The fence fell onto the highway and blocked all northbound lanes. It happened at approximately 9 p.m.

Officials say at least two vehicles were hit by the fence but no one was hurt. The driver responsible also fled the scene and has not yet been located.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, Caltrans said. Traffic cameras in the area show major backups.

Correction: A previous version of this story said a vehicle fell onto the Capital City Freeway due to information obtained from Caltrans. Sacramento police later confirmed it was a fence that was knocked by a vehicle onto the freeway.