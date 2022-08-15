Watch CBS News
"Oak Fire" along I-80 near Colfax grows to 17 acres; evacuation order in effect

By Cam Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY - Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire along Interstate 80 in Placer County.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is near Live Oak Road and Interstate 80 between Colfax and Weimar. The fire has grown to 14 acres, according to the Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System. 

Oak Fire
Multiple structures are threatened by the fire. Evacuation orders are in effect for the 1300 block of Live Oak Road.

The fire started Monday afternoon when a commercial vehicle caught fire and flames spread into nearby vegetation. 

Firefighters with the Placer County Fire Department are battling the fire. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

