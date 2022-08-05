Vehicle owned by Anne Heche crashes into residence, sparks fire in Mar Vista area

A vehicle, owned by actress Anne Heche, crashed into a home in the Mar Vista area Friday afternoon igniting a fire.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue and Appleton Way, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

According to authorities, a driver struck the two-story home, comprising the structure that eventually erupted into flames.

Views from SKY9 showed smoke billowing from the roof of the home as fire crews worked to control the flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and rescue a woman, who TMZ reported to be the actress, from inside the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Heche was reportedly involved in a crash at an apartment building prior to crashing into the home, according to TMZ. She reportedly crashed into a garage and when witnesses tried to help her, she sped off.

CBSLA has obtained surveillance video from a nearby residence showing the car that is registered to Heche flying down the street.

CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim has been at the scene of the crash since it happened and was there as the totaled blue Mini cooper was pulled out of the home.

The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, reported that Heche suffered significant burns and was thought to be under the influence and acting erratically.

Here's the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire.

The woman who rents the home that Heche crashed into narrowly escaped death, according to Roy Morgen who witness the crash. Morgen told CBSLA that the blue Mini copper rammed right through the room the woman was sitting in.

"She couldn't get to the person in the car she told me, cause of all the damage," Morgen said. "All the things that collapsed, she was stuck sort of in the back part of the house."

Tonight, the home owner returned to have the gutted property boarded up. She was too distraught to speak to CBSLA on camera.

Through tears, the woman told us it's very painful that her tenant, a woman who's lived here for many years, lost almost every meaningful material possession she owned, all because of how the woman behind the wheel was driving.

"She's in shock, you know? it still hasn't hit her yet," Morgen said.

Heche, who previously dated comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres, is best known for her roles in movies such as "Six Days Seven Nights," and "Donnie Brasco."

She most recently appeared in television shows "All Rise," and "Chicago P.D," according to IMDB.