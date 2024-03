ELK GROVE – First responders are at the scene of an incident where a vehicle crashed into a building in Elk Grove early Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Franklin Boulevard and Laguna Park Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the Cosumnes Fire Department confirmed that a vehicle hit a commercial structure.

Cosumnes Fire units are at the scene along with the Elk Grove Police Department for a vehicle into a commercial structure near Laguna Park Drive and Franklin Blvd. Please refer media inquiries to @ElkGrovePD or incident commanders at the scene. — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) March 20, 2024

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Updates to follow.