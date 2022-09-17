Vehicle crash closes major Fairfield intersection

FAIRFIELD — A motorcyclist was injured in a vehicle crash Saturday morning that closed the intersection of Peabody Road and Airbase Parkways for hours.

Around 5:30 a.m., Fairfield Police officers were called to the scene of a crash involving the motorcyclist and a sports utility vehicle. The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.

Both northbound and southbound Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway remain closed as the crash is under investigation.

The roadway is expected to reopen by 11 a.m., according to police.