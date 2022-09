ANTELOPE – Crews are battling a vegetation fire that is burning right next to the Antelope Greens Golf Course.

The fire was first reported just before noon on Monday.

Metro Fire is onscene of a vegetation fire adjacent to Antelope Greens Golf Course in Antelope. No injuries have been reported, and no structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/gz0SHb9FVl — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 5, 2022

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene battling flames.

No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.