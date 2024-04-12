Vegetation fire burns in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

PIX Now afternoon edition 4-12-2024 PIX Now afternoon edition 4-12-2024 08:09

A vegetation fire broke out on a rural island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta north of Antioch on Friday morning but it's unclear what fire department is responsible for the area.

In a social media post at about 11:40 a.m., Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said they were looking into the fire and monitoring it but noted it's not in their jurisdiction.

A vegetation fire burns in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, April 12, 2024. PG&E / AlertCalifornia

A Cal Fire spokesperson said his agency also isn't responding to the fire nor had it been contacted to help with the blaze. Officials believe the fire could be in one of three counties -- Sacramento, Contra Costa or San Joaquin.

It's also unclear exactly which island it's burning, as West, Sherman, Winter and Kimball are all in the same general area.

Officials with the Delta Fire Protection District in Rio Vista didn't immediately return a request for information.