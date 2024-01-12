Vandalism, encampments at Citrus Heights Little League leads to calls for action

CITRUS HEIGHTS - A little league park in Citrus Heights vandalized and sprouting up encampments is leading to calls for action in the community.

Trash was left in the backstop and the umpire area was recently burned at McDonald Park. Now, it's causing little league officials to speak out on the state of the park as a whole.

People in the community hate what's happened to McDonald Park, one of the homes of Citrus Heights Little League.

"We have to spend more time cleaning the park and checking the park than we do coaching," said Tahoe Arbogast. "It's been a persistent battle out here. Break-ins at the snack bar. Having to clean up needles and feces around the park so we can start playing."

The vandalism occurred within just a month of Opening Day.

Citrus Heights Police Acting Commander Nicki Garing said patrols have increased at the park.

"We know that there is some extra activity in McDonald Park," Garing said.

Sunrise Recreation and Park District is already moving towards fixing the backstop.

"We'll see if the damage is worthy of an insurance claim," said Kevin Huntzinger, a parks district employee. "If it's over a certain amount for the repairs and then we will spring into action and get the items repaired as soon as possible.

"We will fund the repairs whether that's insurance or out of our budget," Huntzinger said.

But the issues of encampment and persistent loitering remain.

"We've asked them to be proactive and go out there when they're not responding to other calls for service and check for any problems that might be happening, any crimes that may be committed and enforce the law," Garing said.

Which concerns Arbogast so close to the start of the season.

"It's frustrating," Arbogast said. "I'd like to cut through the red tape to do whatever we have to do to provide a safe place for baseball."

The little league put together a fundraiser that will also go towards funding park improvements as everyone CBS13 talked to mentioned the value of free and safe spaces for youth to be outside.