Valley Springs man, 50, killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 12

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A motorcycle rider has died after a late night crash near the Camanche Reservoir over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 11:30 a.m., a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Highway 12 near the intersection of Southworth Road. Officers believe the motorcyclist was speeding when it crashed into the SUV, which was trying to make a left turn.

The motorcycle rider, a 50-year-old Valley Springs resident, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says; the driver of the SUV suffered major injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider who died.

Officers say they are still investigating the crash. 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 10:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

