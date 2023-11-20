Watch CBS News
Vallejo police shoot armed robbery suspect after brief car chase

By Jose Fabian

VALLEJO — Vallejo police said officers shot an armed robbery suspect who led them on a car chase Monday afternoon.

Police responded to an armed robbery around 11:45 a.m. near the 3400 block of Sonoma Street. A vehicle connected to the robbery was soon spotted in the area.

A car chase ensued, but it was soon over after the suspect crashed into a car near Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard. Police said the suspect got out of the car and then tried to run from the scene.

Vallejo police said officers shot the suspect not long after, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. Police did not say how the shooting unfolded or how many officers fired their guns.

The suspect was shot at least once and had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The robbery is now being investigating by the Solano county Major Crimes Task Force.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 5:09 PM PST

