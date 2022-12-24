Vallejo man arrested for spray painting threatening messages about President Biden

VALLEJO — Police arrested a man for spray painting threatening messages toward President Biden and Vice President Harris.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, on Dec. 19, officers responded to calls about threatening messages about the President and Vice President being spray painted across the city. The graffiti sprayed on private and public property was removed by the city of Vallejo's Corp Yard.

Officers identified Thomas Dale Highs as a suspect in causing more than $1,000 in damage. On Dec. 23, police arrested him in Vallejo, where he admitted to his actions.

Vallejo booked Hughs into the Solano County Jail.