Watch CBS News
Local News

Vallejo man arrested for spray painting threatening messages about President Biden

/ CBS Sacramento

VALLEJO — Police arrested a man for spray painting threatening messages toward President Biden and Vice President Harris.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, on Dec. 19, officers responded to calls about threatening messages about the President and Vice President being spray painted across the city. The graffiti sprayed on private and public property was removed by the city of Vallejo's Corp Yard.

Officers identified Thomas Dale Highs as a suspect in causing more than $1,000 in damage. On Dec. 23, police arrested him in Vallejo, where he admitted to his actions.

Vallejo booked Hughs into the Solano County Jail.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 3:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.