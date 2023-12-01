Watch CBS News
Man arrested following armed robberies, shooting at Vallejo businesses

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

VALLEJO – Police arrested a man in connection with armed robberies and a shooting that took place at two Vallejo businesses on Sunday.

According to a department statement, officers were called to a business on the 1000 block of Redwood Street around 8:15 p.m. The store's manager told officers that a man dressed in black and carrying a firearm entered the business and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the suspect headed southbound on Broadway with what they described as a "large sum" of stolen money.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers received another call of an armed robbery in progress at a nearby business on the 400 block of Redwood. Witnesses also reported that a woman had suffered a gunshot wound and a group of patrons had disarmed and detained the robber.

Officers then arrived at the second business and arrested the suspect. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

luis-rodriguez-vallejo-120123.jpg
Luis Rodriguez Vallejo Police Department

The suspect, later identified as Luis Rodriguez, was first taken to a hospital to be medically cleared. Rodriguez was later booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, along with $20,000 in outstanding warrants from Napa County.

Jail records show that Rodriguez is being held on $270,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

