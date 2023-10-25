Vallejo and Fairfield beat NYC in new ranking of Most Expensive Places to Live in U.S.

Vallejo and Fairfield top NYC in 2023-2024 ranking of Most Expensive Places to Live in US

California cities again dominate the list of most expensive places to live – and a possibly surprising NorCal metro was ranked ahead even New York City.

U.S. News & World Report released their annual Most Expensive Places to Live in the U.S. list this past week.

The ranking took into account the median gross rent and annual housing costs, among other factors, to determine which cities require the most wealth for residents to live comfortably.

San Diego being ranked the #1 Most Expensive is probably not surprising to most people. Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Salinas, and Santa Rosa also filled the top of the list.

Coming in at #10, however, was the coupling of Vallejo and Fairfield. Researchers noted that the cities have become the "great escape for San Franciscans and other Bay Area residents fleeing high costs of housing." According to the ranking, the median home price in Vallejo and Fairfield is $606,442, with the median monthly rent being $1,802.

Travis Air Force Base, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, and the Northern California Pirate Festival are among the Vallejo and Fairfield sights and attractions highlighted by U.S. News & World Report.

New York City, Boston, and Seattle all follow Vallejo & Fairfield on the list.

Sacramento (#15), Stockton (#17), Modesto (#19), and Fresno (#20) all also cracked the top 20 most expensive places on the list.