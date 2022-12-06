Vacaville shooting leaves 1 minor hospitalized
VACAVILLE — Detectives are investigating a shooting in Vacaville that left one minor hospitalized Monday night.
The Vacaville Police Department said just after 6 p.m. that officers were at the scene, which is located at Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane.
The victim, only identified as a male juvenile, was being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
There was no information available on a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting should contact Vacaville police.
