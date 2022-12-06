Watch CBS News
Local News

Vacaville shooting leaves 1 minor hospitalized

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

VACAVILLE — Detectives are investigating a shooting in Vacaville that left one minor hospitalized Monday night.

The Vacaville Police Department said just after 6 p.m. that officers were at the scene, which is located at Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane.

The victim, only identified as a male juvenile, was being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

There was no information available on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting should contact Vacaville police.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.