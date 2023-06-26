Watch CBS News
Vacaville police investigate after man shot multiple times on Cinnabar Way

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Vacaville.

The Vacaville Police Department said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. along Cinnabar Way.

cinnabar-way.png
Vacaville PD

Officials have not identified the victim but said he has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.

Vacaville police advise civilians to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

