Vacaville police investigate after man shot multiple times on Cinnabar Way
VACAVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in Vacaville.
The Vacaville Police Department said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. along Cinnabar Way.
Officials have not identified the victim but said he has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
No details were available on a suspect or motive.
Vacaville police advise civilians to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.