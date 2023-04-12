Vacaville police to cite door-to-door solicitors without badges

VACAVILLE - Vacaville police said the nicer weather means more people out and about -- and possibly more solicitors knocking at your door.

"Most of them seem OK, but some of them just seem iffy," said Tommy Campbell, who lives in Vacaville.

The Vacaville Police Department is making sure every solicitor goes through a background check and wears a clearly visible issued badge while going door to door.

"We want to make sure who we send out to the community are upstanding individuals and do not bother residents too much," said Lieutenant Frank Piro with Vacaville police.

Larry Orr lives in Vacaville and said he consistently has solicitors knocking on his door, but he cannot always see a clear badge.

"People wanting to know utilities, what your bills are for utility, they have a better plan for you, solar, the list goes on," said Orr.

Phillip Crocker said knowing to look for badges helps him trust that it is not just a random person. He has "no soliciting" signs out in front, but said it does not always stop someone from knocking.

"Sometimes there are things that come across our way that we are looking for," said Crocker.

If someone seems suspicious and you cannot see their badge, police say it is best to not open the door and to alert them.

"They do not appear to have visibly marked attire on, so we will send some patrol officers out there," said Lt. Piro.

Vacaville police said solicitors without badges will be cited.

"I think it is OK to be skeptical in those situations," said Campbell.

More houses have security cameras these days, helping with peace of mind, but Campbell said neighbors still need to look out for each other.

"The ones around us, these are the people who keep us safe, and we should keep each other safe as well," Campbell told CBS13.

Vacaville police said religious people who are not selling anything are exempt from needing badges.

To get a background check and solicitor badge, go to the Vacaville Police Department located at 660 Merchant Street in Vacaville.

