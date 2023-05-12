West Sacramento teen Mateo Vallejo shot and killed in Vacaville

VACAVILLE - A teenage boy died at the hospital after being shot in Vacaville on Thursday night.

Vacaville police say in a statement that, on May 11 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of the sound of gunfire heard in the 100 block of Meadows Drive. Officers responded to the scene and say they found that a 16-year-old male teen had been shot.

Officers provided medical aid to the teen until he could be taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead. The Washington Unified School District has identified the teen as Mateo Vallejo. According to his aunt, Vallejo was visiting his father in Vacaville when the shooting occurred.

Police say that during the investigation into the shooting, a 17-year-old male teenager arrived at a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives are working to determine whether the two incidents are connected. They say it appears there was a fight between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting, and it does not appear to have been a random act of violence.

A relative of the victim says a memorial for Vallejo is being held Friday night at 6 p.m. at the place where the teen was shot.

Vallejo attended River City and Yolo high schools, Westmore Oaks, Westfield Village, and Stonegate elementary schools in West Sacramento.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Meek at (707) 469-4810 or anonymously at (707) 454-5722.