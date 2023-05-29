Vacaville police boost presence at Fiesta Days following fights, gun arrest

VACAVILLE – Officers are increasing their presence during Vacaville Fiesta Days following fights and a gun arrest.

On Sunday, a festival organizer announced rides would end early citing low staff. The musical lineup did not change.

However, Vacaville police shared it also shut down rides early after arresting a Fairfield man with a loaded gun while breaking up multiple fights Saturday.

"I know it's not Vacaville residents," said Mike Romo. "We really appreciate and respect the city. It's usually people coming from outside the city, but it happens."

The additional officers brought peace to some in attendance.

"But I always watch for anything because this is the world," Pansy LeBlanc said. "This is everyday world, everyday living and we've got to accept it or reject it."

The heightened security follows a shooting at last year's Fiesta Days. An off-duty officer stopped a gunman after he shot and injured someone, which forced people to hide for cover.

At this year's event, people say they're exercising caution.

"It's just a good atmosphere and you can't judge something by a few kids who just had bad intentions," Rachel Segura said.

Monday is the last day of the festival.