Vacaville holding public meeting Thursday about controversial proposed battery storage facility

VACAVILLE - The city of Vacaville is holding a community meeting Thursday night to discuss a controversial proposed battery storage facility.

The meeting comes after some concerned residents in August mobilized against the storage facility being proposed for an area just east of Leisure Town Road near a PG&E substation, but also near a new housing development and a hospital.

The City of Vacaville has entered into a preliminary agreement with Menard Energy for the facility, and at tonight's meeting, will provide residents with additional background about the agreement and give them the opportunity to ask questions.

Residents started a Change.org petition to raise awareness and build opposition to the proposal. Since 2018, there have been roughly 50 documented fires concerning lithium battery storage units.

The meeting is being held at Solano Community College Vacaville campus and will go from 6-8 p.m.