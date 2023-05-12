USGS: 2nd earthquake of magnitude 5.2 reported in Plumas County within 12 hours
PLUMAS COUNTY -- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Plumas County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
This second earthquake happened early Friday morning, at approximately 3:15 a.m., and there are no immediate reports of damage.
This comes less than 12 hours after another equally powerful earthquake of 5.5 magnitude in Lake Almanor, which is less than a mile away.
