USGS: 2nd earthquake of magnitude 5.2 reported in Plumas County within 12 hours

By Norafiqin Hairoman

USGS: 2nd earthquake of magnitude 5.2 reported in Plumas County within 12 hours
PLUMAS COUNTY -- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Plumas County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This second earthquake happened early Friday morning, at approximately 3:15 a.m., and there are no immediate reports of damage.

This comes less than 12 hours after another equally powerful earthquake of 5.5 magnitude in Lake Almanor, which is less than a mile away.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 5:11 AM

