USC's Bronny James cleared to return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Southern California freshman is expected to make his collegiate debut soon.

A James family spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that the 19-year-old will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week and resume practice next week. He will be able to play in games "soon after," it said.

The Trojans (5-2) play No. 11 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their next home game is Dec. 10 against Long Beach State.

The younger James was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. He suffered a cardiac arrest in July during a workout at Galen Center.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball