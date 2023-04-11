Watch CBS News
Upcoming concerts in Sacramento include Kevin Hart, Ne-Yo, and more

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

LINCOLN -- Get ready for plenty of fun because there are several superstars lined up to perform in the City of Trees. 

Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced their upcoming acts who will perform in The Venue, a 150,000 square foot entertainment venue, and they include: 

  • Kevin Hart: Reality Check
    June 8
  • Maxwell 
    July 21
  • Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour
    August 12
  • Rewind Fest - 80's Live '23 (featuring Night Ranger, Wang Chung, A Flock of Seagulls, General Public, Wally Palmar of the Romantics, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Shannon, Animotion, Stacey Q, Musical Youth, and Trans-X)
    September 3
  • Ne-Yo with Robin Thicke & Mario 
    October 21

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14 and can be purchased online or at the Rewards Center Box Office.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is located 30 miles east of Sacramento and offers several dining options on property, which guests can enjoy before and after each show. 

