Unmarked fire engine not affiliated with Sacramento Fire seen flowing water around city

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking people to report sightings of an unmarked fire engine that has apparently been going around Sacramento and flowing water.

The Sacramento Fire Department posted an advisory about the strange fire engine on Thursday.

It has been brought to our attention that there is an unmarked fire engine driving around the city flowing water at various locations. This is NOT one of our pieces of equipment. If seen, please notify the @SacPolice for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/yuSWcDuv5a — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 25, 2023

Sacramento Fire noted that the truck was not theirs yet has been seen driving around the city and flowing water.

In photos of the fire engine shared by Sacramento Fire, at least two people can be seen operating the vehicle. One of the people appears to have tattoos stretching from his head down to at least the lower back.

Two of the people captured on camera using the unmarked fire engine. Sacramento Fire Department

The fire truck appears to be an older model not currently in use by local agencies.

Exactly how many times the fire engine has been seen flowing water is unclear, but the photos showed it happened in at least a couple places – including near W Street and Alhambra Boulevard.

Anyone who sees the unmarked fire truck is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department.