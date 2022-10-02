University of California expands application window for undergrads

PIX Now PIX Now 10:13

OAKLAND -- The University of California has moved up the date to submit undergraduate applications to Oct. 1, according to a statement from the university's president.

The move expands the application window by a month, as the application deadline remains the same. The submission period will now be from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.

"We recognize that the application period can be stressful and confusing, which is why we hope the expanded timeline will allow prospective students to work on their applications earlier and afford them the opportunity to research the campuses that best align with their aspirations for college," said Han Mi Yoon-Wu, executive director of undergraduate admissions at University of California.

The application window for the 2023-2024 school year opened in August.

Anyone interested in applying can find more information on the application process by calling the University of California application center at (800) 207-1710, or by email at ucinfo@applyucsupport.net.