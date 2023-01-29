Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx getting $5 million boost in federal funds
NEW YORK -- The Universal Hip Hop museum in the Bronx is getting a huge boost in funding.
On Sunday, lawmakers, as well as hip hop legends, gathered at the museum's construction site at Bronx Point and announced $5 million in federal funding will go towards the museum, which will preserve and celebrate hip hop.
The money will support construction, as well as K-12 educational programming.
"This is a down payment because we are are planting the seeds for the next generation," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.
Hip hop legends KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Grandmaster Flash and Eric B. attended the announcement.
"On behalf of hip hop's educational piece, this is so important," KRS-One said.
The museum is scheduled to open in 2024.
