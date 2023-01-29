Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx getting $5 million boost in federal funds

Universal Hip Hop Museum getting $5 million in federal funds Universal Hip Hop Museum getting $5 million in federal funds 00:33

NEW YORK -- The Universal Hip Hop museum in the Bronx is getting a huge boost in funding.

On Sunday, lawmakers, as well as hip hop legends, gathered at the museum's construction site at Bronx Point and announced $5 million in federal funding will go towards the museum, which will preserve and celebrate hip hop.

The money will support construction, as well as K-12 educational programming.

"This is a down payment because we are are planting the seeds for the next generation," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

Hip hop legends KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Grandmaster Flash and Eric B. attended the announcement.

"On behalf of hip hop's educational piece, this is so important," KRS-One said.

The museum is scheduled to open in 2024.