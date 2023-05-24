Watch CBS News
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu returns to SFO after possible in-flight emergency

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu returned to San Francisco International Airport Wednesday afternoon following whats appears to be an in-flight emergency.

United flight UA2380 transmitted a code of 7700 indicating an emergency situation. As of 1:10 p.m., the plane was off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

According to FlightAware, flight 2380 landed back at SFO at 1:30 p.m. The plane landed safely and video from a helicopter did not show any smoke or other mechanical issues with the twin-jet Boeing 757-300. 

The flight had originally departed at 11:48 a.m. bound for Honolulu. It was diverted back to SFO at 12:47 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

