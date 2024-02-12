Unique 1974 BMW and Aston Martin stolen from Granite Bay storage unit

GRANITE BAY – Authorities are asking for help in finding two unique cars that were stolen from a storage unit in Placer County last week.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, two cars were stolen from a storage unit complex around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Granite Bay. The cars were driven away, investigators say.

One car was a light blue 1974 BMW 3.0S coupe with the California license plate "DCCOUPE."

The other car was silver 2005 Aston Martin DB9 coupe, also with a California plate "7EXV572."

Detectives did not speculate further on how the cars were stolen, nor where they could be.

Anyone who sees the vehicles or knows where they might be are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (530) 886-5375.