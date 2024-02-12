Watch CBS News
Unique 1974 BMW and Aston Martin stolen from Granite Bay storage unit

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

GRANITE BAY – Authorities are asking for help in finding two unique cars that were stolen from a storage unit in Placer County last week.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, two cars were stolen from a storage unit complex around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Granite Bay. The cars were driven away, investigators say.

One car was a light blue 1974 BMW 3.0S coupe with the California license plate "DCCOUPE."

The other car was silver 2005 Aston Martin DB9 coupe, also with a California plate "7EXV572."

*𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗿𝘆 The Placer County Sheriff's Office is seeking info on the suspect(s) responsible for...

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 12, 2024

Detectives did not speculate further on how the cars were stolen, nor where they could be.

Anyone who sees the vehicles or knows where they might be are urged to contact the sheriff's office at (530) 886-5375. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 7:29 AM PST

