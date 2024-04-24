Investigators seek help in identifying man found dead in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead on a grassy trail in West Sacramento in mid-April.
An older man, possibly Asian, was found dead along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Yolo Street on April 16.
No identification was found on the man. He was wearing a red short-sleeved Polo shirt, cutoff jeans, and a white metal bracelet around his left wrist.
The sheriff's office said the man also had a receipt on him from a downtown Sacramento Taco Bell, where surveillance cameras were able to capture him.
The unidentified man believed to be in his 70s is about 5 feet tall, around 108 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.