Investigators seek help in identifying man found dead in West Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

WEST SACRAMENTO — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead on a grassy trail in West Sacramento in mid-April.

An older man, possibly Asian, was found dead along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Yolo Street on April 16.

This is a rendering of how the man looked when he was found dead in West Sacramento on April 16. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

No identification was found on the man. He was wearing a red short-sleeved Polo shirt, cutoff jeans, and a white metal bracelet around his left wrist.

The sheriff's office said the man also had a receipt on him from a downtown Sacramento Taco Bell, where surveillance cameras were able to capture him.

The unidentified man believed to be in his 70s is about 5 feet tall, around 108 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 3:38 PM PDT

