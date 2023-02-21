Ukrainians in Sacramento praise Biden visit ahead of first anniversary of invasion

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- It was the visit that no one saw coming.

"That's one of the best things that happened to Ukraine at least in the last year," SOL Church senior pastor Vandym Dashkevych tells CBS13.

Just days before the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, Sacramento's expat population says theyre feeling thankful.

"Monday and the Biden visit to Ukraine as an American President...that's not lifted up. It's high lifted up everyone here!" Dashkevych says.

Not just for the visit from President Biden but for what their community has done as well.

"No one expected that. Everyone's been praying for some help that's bigger than what we got," he continues. "We received the help."

Roman Romaso, the Executive Director of the Slavic Assistance Center, says the United States has helped keep the war in the public consciousness.

"We are very much thankful to US government, US people for support and for help," says Romaso.

And says the Sacramento community has wrapped its arms around Ukrainian expats and refugees specifically.

"It's very powerful," Romaso explains. "We do everything to support, to win and to rebuild our country."

Which, Dashkevych says, makes the capital region such a special place to those fleeing a war they hope will end soon.

"In this battle, this problem, we are together and that's nice to understand I'm not lonely," Dashkevych says. "There's someone who can stand by me and near me and support me. Sacramento is one of the best places for Ukrainian refugees.