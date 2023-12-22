Ukrainians in Sacramento and worldwide now celebrating Christmas in December

Ukrainians in Sacramento, worldwide celebrate first December Christmas after president signs new law

SACRAMENTO — A new law signed by the president of Ukraine is marking a major shift to distance themselves from the Russian Orthodox Church as the war in Ukraine rages on this holiday season.

Father Myroslav Turchak leads services at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sacramento. The military chaplain from the war-torn Donetsk region looks forward to the changes that lie ahead.

"We are part of the American society and we would like to celebrate Christmas with the rest [of the] Christian churches here in the United States," Father Turchak said through a translator.

This summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that moved the traditional Christmas Day holiday from January 7 to December 25. Ukrainian churches worldwide are now celebrating Christmas in December.

It's a move Svitlana Iotko of Fair Oaks is embracing.

"Now because of Russia invading Ukraine, people do not want to follow this Soviet tradition and will not celebrate Christmas on January 7," Iotko said.

Iotko and her family left Ukraine right before the war broke out. She considers herself lucky.

This holiday season, she has small reminders on her Christmas tree of the current situation in her homeland.

Meanwhile, for Ukrainian refugees still arriving in the Sacramento region, churches have become a second home.

"Every person who comes to a new country is always trying to find something familiar, and the most familiar thing for us is our church," Father Turchak said.

As the conflict in Ukraine reaches its two-year mark, this Christmas holiday, Ukrainians are praying victory comes soon.

The local Ukrainian community plans to be out at the California State Capitol this Sunday to bring more awareness of the conflict in Ukraine and the need for more support. The public is welcome to attend.