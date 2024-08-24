Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at California State Capitol, marking third holiday at war

SACRAMENTO – Saturday at the California State Capitol hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.

It marks the third year in a row the country has recognized the holiday under the shadow of war following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"It's a little bit sadness because it's already three years and my parents and some family in Ukraine, in Kyiv, that's why it's sad. We are still at war," said Tariia Symonova, who attended the event with her family.

It's a celebratory day that also serves as a statement as those in attendance mourn the lives lost in the war.

The event's organizers, the Sunflower Society and the Ukrainian American House, wanted to showcase the resilience of their people.

"We have to do this because we have to raise the spirit of the people here and in Ukraine," said Olga Noshyn of the Sunflower Society.

The event showcased Ukrainian culture through music, food, crafts, powerful speeches and even a war art exhibit.

Those in attendance hope this serves as a reminder of the importance of American aid to help Ukraine.

"I think it's very important to support Ukraine as an American because it does affect our security worldwide and also it's the right thing to do," said Kim Dillon of the Sunflower Society.

The event also honored those fighting to defend the country against Russia's ongoing invasion.

"Ukraine has been independent for 33 years now and will always be independent," said Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco

Saturday, Ukraine celebrated a prisoner swap with Russia which resulted in 115 Ukrainian soldiers finally returning home on this holiday.

"We are not only defending Ukraine but defending democracy in Europe and in the whole world," said Kushneruk.

For attendees draped in blue and yellow and waving the Ukrainian flag, there is hope that next Independence Day Ukraine will once again be free.

"This war was inevitable, but it has to be final. We are here to make the statement that Ukraine is unbroken. We are gonna fight and we are gonna win," said Noshyn.

The Sunflower Society says Sacramento is home to the third-largest Ukrainian population in the United States.

Every month on the 24th the group hosts a rally for support for Ukraine at the state capitol - everyone is welcome.