UC Davis women's lacrosse to join Big 12 conference for inaugural season

DAVIS - The UC Davis women's lacrosse team will join the Big 12 for the 2024-2025 inaugural season, the university announced Wednesday.

The Aggies are one of three teams set to join the conference, along with the University of Florida and San Diego State. They join Arizona State, Cincinnati and Colorado.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Big 12 as an inaugural member," Aggies head coach Suzanne Isidor said in a statement. "The Big 12 Conference has an incredible history in many sports and we feel honored to be among the teams representing it for the first time in women's lacrosse. We look forward to the high-level competition and continuing to grow the game nationally."

UC Davis will compete against the other Big 12 schools during the regular season and for a postseason championship.

The teams will play five games during the round-robin. The top four teams will then advance to the Big 12 Championship. The 2025 championship is scheduled for May 1 and May 3 and will be hosted at Colorado's Prentup Field.

The Aggies women's lacrosse team is currently a part of the Pac-12 conference, which will no longer have sponsorship at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The team was 8-6 last season and is currently 2-1. Their next game is Sunday at 1 p.m. at UC Davis Health Stadium.