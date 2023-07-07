UC Davis School of Nursing increasing diversity without affirmative action

SACRAMENTO -- The Supreme Court recently voted to end affirmative action in the college admissions process, but here in California, Proposition 209 already struck down affirmative action back in 1996.

UC Davis School of Nursing, however, has managed to increase its diversity over the years without race-based admissions.

The school's admissions committee has used a holistic approach for years.

Jessica Draughon Moret from the Admissions Department of UC Davis School of Nursing said, "It's not just about diversity of skin color. It's diversity of experience, diversity of thought."

They take into account experiences such as:

attending an under-resourced high school

living in a medically underserved area

a primary language other than English

being a first-generation student

46% of students starting classes this week are first-generation students.

Second-year student Santiago Garcia is bilingual and has seen first-hand how important representation can be in healthcare.

He said, "I have noticed that the patients who are Spanish-speaking have been very hesitant to talk to the clinicians who may not speak Spanish, so getting to be there to bridge the gap."

Admission wasn't always like this.

UC Davis Medical School once reserved spots for minority students.

In the 70s, white student Allan Bakke filed suit after he was denied admission. A landmark Supreme Court decision in favor of Bakke put UC Davis at the center of conversation on affirmative action.

The admissions committee says they now curate each incoming class to represent the diversity of the patients they'll serve.

Jessica Draughon Moret from the Admissions Department of UC Davis School of Nursing said, "People that come to the table with all sorts of fascinating ways of being and thinking, and that only makes our profession all rise and be better."

Last year, UC Davis' admissions process resulted in the most diverse class of PAs in the history of the school, including the largest group of Hispanic students yet.