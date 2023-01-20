UC Davis professor Ting Guo fired after rape investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A long-time UC Davis professor accused of raping a high school student has been fired.

According to a statement by the University of California, the organization's board of regents dismissed Ting Guo Thursday at the request of UC Chancellor Gary May and at the recommendation of UC President Michale Drake.

UC Davis

"We are grateful that the Regents agreed with our recommendation to terminate the employment of Dr. Guo effectively immediately," said Chancellor May. "Sexual misconduct is not tolerated at UC Davis. We encourage people to report abuse and seek support."

Guo was placed on leave in early 2021 after an investigation by the UC Davis Title IX office found he had sexually assaulted a high school student who had worked in his laboratory. The investigation began after a 2018 civil lawsuit against Guo accused the professor of raping the student three times. None of the alleged incidents happened on the UC Davis campus.

The disciplinary process culminated in his firing.

Guo had been a mentor in the Young Scholars Program, a summer program in which high schools complete a research project in a campus lab, until 2019. The student was not a part of the program.

An independent, external investigation has been launched into UC Davis' programs involving youth.