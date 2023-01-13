Watch CBS News
UC Davis Professor on leave after sexual assault allegations

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A long-time UC Davis professor is on leave after allegations he sexually assaulted a high school student who had worked in his lab.

Ting Guo was placed on leave in 2021 after the university learned of a civil lawsuit filed in connection to a 2018 complaint.
The lawsuit accuses Guo of sexually assaulting the student three times in Davis but not on the UC Davis campus.

Guo had been a mentor in the Young Scholars Program, a summer program in which high schools complete a research project in a campus lab, until 2019. The student was not a part of the program. 

An investigation is also underway into whether UC Davis handled the reports properly. Chancellor Gary S. May has requested an independent, external, and comprehensive review of all UC Davis programs involving all minors from 2010 to 2023 and whether anyone in a leadership position knew about sexual misconduct.

