UC Davis police searching for rape suspect after victim allegedly assaulted off campus bike path

DAVIS -- The search is on for a rape suspect on the campus of UC Davis.

Campus police sent out an alert to students Thursday, October 5 warning them of the alleged sexual assault that is said to have happened exactly one week prior on September 28 near a popular bike path at the university.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on the bike path that connects Kleiber Hall Drive to student housing.

UC Davis students called the news both shocking and scary.

"I have to be aware of my surroundings and everything," said Karianyelis Rivas, a senior.

It's especially concerning for students who walked the same path that night.

"That's close to my heart because I did walk this bike path as well," said freshman Naomi Cohen.

UC Davis police say the female victim was walking alone down the bike path when she was approached by a man and was pulled into the bushes near Mann Laboratory.

Police say she was thrown to the ground and allegedly raped.

"Those who are walking alone definitely need to stay together, I don't think anyone should be out this late," said Cohen.

Campus police say, after the alleged assault, the suspect ran off. They do not know if he is a student but they are working to find him.

The suspect is described as being a man of an unknown age with a darker complexion. He is believed to be around 5'11" with short dark hair. Police believe he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants at the time of the attack.

Students are worried he could still be lurking nearby.

"At night, especially, I feel like I need to use the resources on campus like buses or the safe ride instead of walking all the time," said Rivas.

The college community was startled in May by serial stabbings at the hands of former student Carlos Dominguez, taking two lives including UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm.

Students hope this crime is solved soon as another student allegedly falls victim to brazen violence on the typically quiet campus.

"During the day, I do feel safe but at night, it's very dark. I wish there was more light and it wasn't so pitch black. I don't feel safe with all the darkness for sure," said Cohen.

Campus Community Safety Tips From UC Davis Police



Always be alert to your surroundings.

Be aware of location and situation that will make you vulnerable to crime, especially in darkness.

Avoid people and situations that make you nervous – Trust Your Instincts!

Stay in well-lighted areas as much as possible.

Try not to travel alone. Always try to vary your routes to and from work or school.

Walk confidently and at a steady pace, making eye contact with people when walking.

Use UC Davis Police Safe Rides after-hours on campus by calling 530-754-COPS or download the free TransLoc App to your smartphone device.

If you ever feel you or others are in danger, call 9-1-1.

Resources for victims of sexual violence can be found online at sexualviolence.ucdavis.edu or by calling the UC Davis Center for Advocacy, Resources & Education (CARE) Program at

530-752-3299. You can also email this program ucdcare@ucdavis.edu

UC Davis police say the crime is currently unsolved and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents should call UCDPD at 530-754-COPS (2677).