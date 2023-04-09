UC Davis hosts cheerleading clinic on annual Aggie Day

DAVIS - Cheerleading hopefuls from high schools and colleges flocked to UC Davis to prepare for upcoming tryouts.

The UC Davis Cheer and Stunt Program hosted a clinic for these athletes to prove they have what it takes to earn a spot on the squad. The clinic was an opportunity for athletes to showcase their coachability and willingness to be part of a team.

Vanessa Kitley, head coach of UC Davis Cheer and Stunt, stated, "It's really about being able to be coachable and want to be part of a team and to improve and take everything that we're offering and just build upon it."

Beyond the gym doors, UC Davis welcomed thousands of newly admitted Aggies and their families to campus for their annual "Aggie Day."

Families were able to imagine what Aggie life would be like together.

Arienne Corley and her daughter Kennedy traveled from L.A. for both Aggie Day and the clinic.

Kennedy stated, "I think it's nice for everyone to kind of get to know each other and even the parents to kind of walk around and get a better feel of where their kids are going."

Arienne and Kennedy were able to experience the campus's energy and see the happy students in action.

The program is planning to host several open gyms in April for candidates to practice ahead of tryouts. The big audition for the 2023-2024 squad will be in May. Corley says she's made up her mind and will be attending UC Davis in the fall. Her next step is earning a coveted spot on the cheer squad and rooting for her Aggies from the sidelines.