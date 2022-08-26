UC Davis graduation re-do after June heat debacle taking place on Friday
DAVIS – UC Davis will kick off the first of several make-up commencements on Friday.
The make-up graduations come after ceremonies in June were cut short over triple-digit heat.
Six people ended up going to the hospital during the ceremonies, which were being held outdoor at the UC Davis stadium.
Friday's make-up ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., is being held indoors at the University Credit Union Center (previously known as the ARC Pavilion).
UC Davis will be holding a total of three make-up ceremonies, two in August and another in December.
The school has said that they will be paying for the cap and gowns for every graduate that takes part.
