UC Davis freshman in coma after she was hit by vehicle while cycling

DAVIS - A UC Davis freshman is in the hospital in a coma after she was hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle.

Juny Gow-Smith's family shared a photo of her in her hospital bed. She is breathing without a ventilator now.

Gow-Smith

Gow-Smith is on the UC Davis Cycling team and club and was cycling off campus earlier this month when she was hit on Russell Boulevard and County Road 97 earlier this month.

Her sister is praying for a moment they can embrace.

"Her vocal chords are damaged so we're not sure if she'll be able to talk again but that is the dream to be able to hear her voice and be able to give her a hug and get a hug back," Olivia Gow-Smith said.

The family is raising money for Gow-Smith's recovery. The cycling community in Davis has rallied around the family.

The motorist who hit Gow-Smith did stop and stayed at the scene.