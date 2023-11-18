Causeway Classic: UC Davis beats Sacramento State 31-21 behind Larison's 4 TD performance

UC Davis runs away with win in wet Causeway Classic

Lan Larison accounted for 175 yards of offense and four touchdowns and UC Davis beat Sacramento State 31-21 in the Causeway Classic on a wet and windy Saturday.

Larison's two touchdown runs gave UC Davis a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Kaiden Bennett threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Anderson Grover that pulled Sacramento State to 17-7 late in the third quarter.

Each team scored a pair of touchdowns within eight minutes of the fourth quarter.

Miles Hastings connected with Larison near the 40-yard line, who then broke two tackles and ran along the right sideline into the end zone for a 47-yard score with 9:54 to play. About four minutes later, Bennett's 14-yard scoring toss to Jared Gipson cut the Hornets' deficit to 24-14.

Larison's 12-yard TD run made it 31-14, but Bennett again struck quickly with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Hill that capped the scoring with 2:26 to play.

Larison carried 28 times for 121 yards rushing and caught three passes for 54 yards. Hastings was 16-of-23 passing for 175 yards for UC Davis (7-4, 5-3 Big Sky Conference).

Bennett completed 19 of 28 passes for 232 yards for Sacramento State (7-4, 4-4), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll. Hill had 10 catches for 144 yards.

Both programs will be watching ESPNU Saturday morning to find out if their season will continue.

