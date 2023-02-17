UC Davis baseball team has a four-legged helper joining them on the field this season

DAVIS -- Baseball season is back in swing!

The UC Davis Aggies baseball players are gearing up for the season, but they aren't the only ones getting their game faces on. This season, they're welcoming Cori the dog. Cori has an important role on the team - retrieving the bats.

This won't be her first time performing under pressure as she spent her Saturdays last fall retrieving the kickoff tee at Aggies football games.

Lisa Tell, a professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine, is Cori's owner and she said, "I think the best part of seeing her out on the field, whether it be football or baseball, is really the students and the crowd she pleases. She loves interacting with people and it's really nice to see the happiness she brings to the students and the players."

Cori's involvement is a nod to the university's vet school, which is ranked #1 in the country. She has since become the unofficial veterinary medicine spokesdog, bringing a sense of comfort to students as she makes her way through the UC Davis campus.

Tell also said, "A lot of the students at UC Davis are away from home, and they don't have their pets here. So they really enjoy being able to interact with a dog."

For the Aggies baseball players, it's a welcome addition. Ballpark dogs are a cherished minor league tradition, and Cori brings that minor league feel to the Dobbins Stadium.

"It feels a little bit more professional in that sense," said Nate Freeman from UC Davis baseball team.

Cori's only challenge? Keeping her eyes on the bat, and not the ball.

The four-legged teammate reminds us that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.