"Every single vote counts": U.S. House race maintains razor thin margin between Duarte, Gray in CA-13

SACRAMENTO — Election Day is over, but ballot counting is picking up speed. Especially in California's 13th Congressional District, where a toss-up race for the U.S. House of Representatives remains just that.

A razor-thin margin separates Republican farmer John Duarte and Democrat Assemblymember Adam Gray. The latest numbers as of the publishing of this story show the race is about 50/50, with the AP reporting 50% of the votes have been counted.

John Duarte (R) and Adam Gray (D) candidates for U.S. House, CA-13 CBS Sacramento

The consequential race will impact the balance of power in the U.S. House. The prediction of a "red wave" where analysts thought Republicans would run away with a deep majority in the U.S. House did not happen.

As of Wednesday night, Republicans are still fighting to even get to a majority in the House. The latest numbers show Republicans taking 210 seats, and Democrats taking 200.

The goal is 218 seats, so Republicans need ten more close races to be called in their favor, which is likely to happen.

When it comes to District 13 in California's Central Valley, there is really no predicting the race.

"Right now, every single vote counts," said Gary Dietrich, CBS13 political analyst.

It remains a very important seat for both parties.

"It's a big race and there's a lot of counting to do. No Ballot gets left behind," Duarte told CBS13 on election night.

Duarte right now has a slight lead in a "too close to call" race for the U.S. House, ahead of Gray by just 203 votes.

CA-13 returns, Nov. 9

"Let's let them count the rest of the ballots and I hope they are sending me to the capitol to make a difference," Gray told CBS13.

It's a number that could change quickly. As the clock ticks, answers on who wins this race will not come fast.

Around half of District 13's votes are still being counted. Vote by mail ballots postmarked by election day could take a week to count.

"What we don't know yet is the makeup of the outstanding ballots. How many of them come from certain parts of the district where one candidate may be stronger than another?" asked Dietrich.

And if the margin remains within a few hundred votes?

"Both candidates have the right for a recount. If that happens, it certainly could drag out a long time," said Dietrich.

This race could help Republicans gain House majority, or deepen that majority if other races are the ones that tip the scale in the party's favor. First, Duarte has to cross the finish line.

"Speaker McCarthy, if indeed he becomes speaker, is going to want some cushion. Nancy Pelosi learned that the hard way when you only have a five-seat majority," said Dietrich.

"We knew this was a tough race, this was a district that voted Joe Biden by over 11 points. It had a huge democratic registration advantage. The fact that we are on the radar means a lot," said Duarte.

With such a razor-thin margin, anything can happen. Both parties are on edge as power hangs in the balance.

"It is more important than ever. You turn on the TV and see the two political parties blaming each other for everything. People aren't sitting down and working out solutions. That is what I am going to do," said Gray.

This race is so close partly because of redistricting after the 2020 election, where the redrawn region now encompasses more of a primarily agricultural voting base made up of 50% Latino voters.

The wait is on. CBS13 will continue to watch closely for updated numbers, some of which we could see come in Thursday.