U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

Your Friday Morning Headlines, December 9th, 2022 Your Friday Morning Headlines, December 9th, 2022 03:04

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.

We mourn the loss of: Border Patrol Agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. United States Department of Homeland Security -... Posted by Beyond the Call of Duty on Friday, December 9, 2022

Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station.

Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.

My condolences to the family & friends of Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez. He was tragically killed in an ATV accident while protecting our borders. Many knew him as a great father & as a go getter at work. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice. #USBP #RGV #RIP pic.twitter.com/euSgBKkbqL — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) December 7, 2022

He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.